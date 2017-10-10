Daycare honors man who saved children trapped in car wreck

Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN

TRENTON, Maine — A good Samaritan who helped save two small children who were trapped inside a car wreck last month in Maine has been honored by the children’s daycare.

WLBZ-TV reports Jimmy Gagnon was honored over the weekend with a $5,000 award raised by Tiny Tikes daycare employees.

Gagnon and a co-worker spotted Liza Parker’s wrecked car beneath tree branches at an Interstate 95 median a day after she crashed in Old Town. Parker had previously been reported missing.

Parker, of Bangor, had died in the crash but her two children were still alive.

Gagnon was on the phone with first responders when he heard a young boy cry out for help, according to WLBZ-TV.

“He was so brave,” Gagnon said of Parker’s 5-year-old son, Mason Worcester. “He told me about his mother and said that his little sister was okay.”

Worcester and 18-month-old Tiaona Robinson suffered only minor injuries in the crash.

Tiny Tikes employees thanked Gagnon for his actions, which they described as heroic.

“Who knows what would have happened if he didn’t find them,” one daycare employee told WLBZ-TV. “He truly is our hero.”

“We never thought we would find him,” daycare owner Betsey Grant said. “But we knew we had to do something for the person who saved our babies.”

Gagnon plans to divide the $5,000 gift from Tiny Tikes between Parker’s two children.