Owens Corning to close Brunswick plant, two overseas factories

Glass fiber fabrication company Owens Corning will close its Brunswick plant, idling 60 workers, in addition to shuttering factories in China and Mexico.

“I can confirm that the Owens Corning plant in Brunswick, Maine, will be winding down in the coming months,” company spokesman Chuck Hartlage said. The plant, in operation for about 32 years, makes composite parts for the wind power industry.

A plant in Mexico City, Mexico, with 125 workers also will close, along with one in Doudian, China, with 175 employees, Hartlage said. The first layoffs in Brunswick likely won’t happen before Dec. 31, but all three plants will be shuttered within a year.

“The decision to cease production [in Brunswick] had to do with excess shipping and transportation costs of finished goods and materials cross-country,” said Hartlage, who is based in Toledo, Ohio.

Equipment from Brunswick will be moved to a plant in Wichita Falls, Texas, in the fourth quarter. The company has 41 employees at that factory. While Brunswick employees won’t be moved to that plant, Hartlage said he didn’t know if the Texas factory would beef up staff.

The company announced the planned closure to Brunswick employees at a plant meeting on Monday. Hartlage said Brunswick employee layoffs will be staggered. The company will offer severance packages, but he gave no specifics.