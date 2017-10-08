Husson University improves to 4-1 with football win over SUNY-Maritime

Senior running back John Smith followed up his school-record 301-yard rushing game against Endicott with a 217-yard performance against SUNY-Maritime on Saturday afternoon and junior cornerback Quan Soyini returned an interception 75 yards for a pivotal third-quarter touchdown as the Eagles triumphed 35-17 at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

Junior quarterback Cory Brandon threw three touchdown passes as Husson improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.

SUNY-Maritime of New York fell to 4-1 and 1-1, respectively.

With Husson holding a 14-10 lead early in the third period, Soyini intercepted Thomas Wright’s pass on a third-and-six play and scampered 75 yards to build the lead to 21-10.

Another interception, this one by Antonio Rocha, gave Husson the ball at the H-20 and the Eagles drove 80 yards in five plays with Brandon throwing a 21-yard TD pass to Kyle Gaudet to expand the lead to 28-10 with 13:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Wright’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Drumgole pulled Privateers within 28-17 just 3:37 later but the Eagles sewed up the win on Smith’s 40-yard TD run with 2:03 remaining, two plays after Evan McAuliffe recovered a fumbled punt.

Husson opened the scoring with 6:46 left in the first quarter when Brandon tossed a 13-yard strike to freshman Kyree Calli. A 36-yard pass from Brandon to Robenson Saintard on a third-and-eight at the H-48 extended the drive and set up the TD.

Husson made it 14-0 just 3:18 later as Brandon found Saintard for a 44-yard TD pass after a 36-yard completion to Smith on a third-and-19 enabled the Eagles to continue the drive.

But the Privateers battled back as Matthew Murphy kicked a 22-yard field goal early in the second quarter and Wright finished off a 16-play, 83-yard drive with a one-yard plunge with just 1:33 remaining in the half.

Brandon completed 15 of 24 passes for 234 yards and the three touchdowns. Smith earned his 217 yards on 30 carries. D.J. Allen had a team-high five receptions for 43 yards and Saintard had three catches for 89 yards.

Wright completed just 12-of-34 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted three times and sacked five times. Drumgole had six catches for 101 yards. The leading rusher was Chris Olberding with 57 yards on 13 carries.

Luke Washburn led the Eagle defense with 11 tackles. Rocha had nine and Elvin Suazo Jr. was in on eight. Washburn and Rocha each had two tackles for lost yardage.

Kendal Parker’s game-high 18 tackles, including 14 solo tackles, paced the Privateers. Liam Bailey was in on 10 tackles and Nick Conte had nine.

Husson will host Castleton University (Vermont) for its Homecoming at 1 p.m. Saturday. Castleton is 3-2, 2-0.

MIT 51, Maine Maritime Academy 6

At Steinbrenner Stadium in Cambridge, Massachusetts, MIT racked up 526 yards of total offense and scored 17 points over the final 7:47 of the first half to build a 24-6 lead en route to its fifth win in six games.

Maine Maritime Academy has now lost 12 straight games dating back to last season and is 0-5 this year.

MIT is 3-0 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference and Maine Maritime is 0-3.

With MIT holding a 7-6 lead, Udgam Goyal tossed a three-yard TD pass to Connor Hanlon with 7:47 left in the half to cap an eight-play, 40-yard drive, and he then threw a one-yard scoring strike to Eddy Garcia-Montes 4:47 later to make it 21-6.

Mark Wright closed out the half with a 24-yard field goal as time expired.

The Engineers sewed up the win with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns on Goyal’s one-yard run and Aidan Van Duzer’s four-yarder.

Goyal completed 17 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two TDs. Garcia-Montes had six catches for 44 yards and Keithen Shepard hauled in four for 45 yards. John Robertson rushed for 185 yards on 17 carries, Van Duzer had 96 on 18 and Goyal picked up 76 yards on nine carries.

James Ferrar led Maine Maritime with 87 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Jacob Doolan had 34 on eight trips.

Maine Maritime was held to 164 total yards.

Dominic Casale had Maine Maritime’s only two receptions for 22 yards.

A.J. Iversen had a team-high seven tackles for MIT, and Andrew DeNucci, Matt Nicolai and Kyle Pina had six each.

John Bennett and Trenton Bouchard had a game-high 10 tackles apiece for Maine Maritime, and Cody O’Brien and Alec Clark were in on eight each.

Maine Maritime will host the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (Connecticut), 3-3 and 1-2, at noon Saturday in Castine.