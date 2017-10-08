Maine hiker rescued from Mount Chocorua in New Hampshire

TAMWORTH, New Hampshire — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says a Maine hiker has been rescued on Mount Chocorua.

Officials say a team of 23 volunteers responded when 58-year-old Claire McDougald, of Falmouth, Maine, slipped and severely injured her ankle late Saturday afternoon on the Liberty Trail.

Her husband was able to call 911 and the rescue team reached her at 7:30 p.m., long after darkness fell, to provide treatment and to carry her on a litter for the final three miles to an ambulance. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.