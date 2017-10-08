Man dies when fireworks shell explodes outside Sabattus home

A 57-year-old Lewiston man died Sunday after a fireworks shell he lit exploded, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Timothy Whitney Sr. lit a commercial type fireworks shell which was set into a cement cinder block outside his son’s home on Meadow Lane in Sabattus, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sunday night in a press release.

Whitney died shortly after he was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, he said.

The firework exploded in the cinder block, sending pieces of it into two homes, both 140 feet away, McCausland said. Whitney was standing only 15 feet away when several pieces of cement struck him. Three other family members, standing 80 to 90 feet away, were not injured.

Whitney obtained the firework, which can only be bought by licensed fireworks operators, in the past year, according to McCausland. The victim was not a licensed operator.

The last fireworks death in Maine was in July of 2015 in Calais, he said.