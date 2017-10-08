Remnants of Hurricane Nate to bring steady rain to Maine

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

The remnants of Hurricane Nate will bring steady, and sometimes heavy, rain to Maine on Columbus Day, according to the National Weather Service offices in Caribou and Gray.

The heaviest rainfall was predicted to fall in southern Maine with three quarter to 1½ inches. Bangor and Down East were expected to get half an inch to 1 inch of rain as the storm moves through the state and out to sea.

The wind was not expected to be a problem, according to forecasters. Rainfall in The County will not be as heavy but clouds were predicted to hover all day Monday over the St. John Valley.

Temperatures on the holiday were expected to reach the low to high 60s as the storm moves through Monday.

Sunshine was not expected to break through until Tuesday as students return to school and their parents go back to work after the gloomy three-day weekend.