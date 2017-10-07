NYC teen pleads not guilty to Cherryfield murder

Courtesy of Maine State Police | BDN Courtesy of Maine State Police | BDN

CHERRYFIELD, Maine — A New York City woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a Maine woman whose body was found this summer in Cherryfield, Maine.

Nineteen-year-old Quaneysha Greeley entered her plea Friday after she and a fellow New Yorker, 37-year-old Carine Reeves, were indicted on murder charges. For now, Reeves remains in New York where he’s held on assault and weapons charges while awaiting extradition.

The two are accused of killing 55-year-old Sally Shaw, a nursing aide who was shot in the head and left alongside a highway where her body was found July 19.

Friends and family say Shaw and Reeves were in a relationship. Court documents indicate police believe Reeves was selling cocaine and that Shaw was his driver.