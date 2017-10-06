UMaine visits Villanova in key CAA football clash

Bill Streicher | USA Today Sports | BDN Bill Streicher | USA Today Sports | BDN

It will a homecoming of sorts for several members of the University of Maine football team when the Black Bears visit the Philadelphia suburb of Villanova on Saturday for a crucial Colonial Athletic Association game with the Wildcats.

It is a game the Black Bears desperately need to win if they are going to entertain postseason aspirations.

UMaine has 27 players who grew up within 100 miles of Philadelphia including redshirt freshman quarterback Chris Ferguson of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, and senior cornerback Najee Goode from Philadelphia.

“It’s more fun than anything. It’s exciting to play in front of your friends and family,” said Goode, who added it will be especially memorable because “it will be my last time playing there.”

Goode and the Black Bears lost to Villanova in their last visit to Philadelphia two years ago.

“There’s more to smile about when you’re out there and you look up and you see your family and friends in the crowd and they’re jacked up,” said Ferguson.

The other two senior starters from Greater Philadelphia are free safety DeAndre Scott and wide receiver Jaleel Reed, who hails from East Lansdowne.

UMaine Black Bears (1-2, 0-2 CAA) at No. 12/15 Villanova Wildcats (3-2, 1-1), 1 p.m.: The Black Bears play a Villanova team that is without first-team All-CAA safety and preseason CAA Defensive Player of the Year Rob Rolle (knee injury). And junior quarterback Zach Bednarczyk suffered a leg injury against Towson last weekend and isn’t listed on the depth chart. Redshirt freshman QB Jack Schetelich guided them to a 24-9 victory over Towson, running for two touchdowns and throwing a scoring pass. He completed only 5 of 15 passes for 59 yards and was intercepted three times.

“He will do the same things (as Bednarczyk) but just not as well,” said UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak.

“They run the ball very well and they’ll use some trickery similar to UNH. We’ve got to be very disciplined,” said Goode.

Villanova also uses an unusual defensive scheme.

“They’ll have a lot of different pressure looks,” said Harasymiak.

“We have to stay focused and relaxed and not let what they do mess with us,” said Ferguson. “We’ve got to get the ball to our playmakers.”

First-year head coach Mark Ferrante, a longtime assistant at Villanova, said the Black Bears will be a challenge.

“They do a great job running the ball and on special teams,” said Ferrante. “They’re aggressive on defense.”

One pivotal matchup will be UMaine’s running game, ranked second in the CAA (210.3 yards per game) against Villanova’s league-best rushing defense (56.8 ypg allowed).

UMaine’s Josh Mack leads the CAA in rushing yards per game (167.3). Ferguson will need a better performance than he had in the 28-10 loss at James Madison two weeks ago. He is 51-for-102 passing for 551 yards, six TDs and five interceptions. The return of suspended All-CAA wide receiver Micah Wright will help the Black Bears. Jared Osumah is UMaine’s top receiver (11 rec., 133 yds.). Linebackers Jaron Grayer (25 tackles) and Sterling Sheffield (24) are the top tacklers.

Aaron Forbes is Villanova’s top rusher with 248 yards on 49 carries. Ryan Bell and Taurus Phillips have combined for 35 catches. Ed Shockley (41) and Malik Reaves (36) are its leading tacklers.

SUNY Maritime Privateers (4-0, 1-0) at Husson Eagles (3-1, 1-0), 1 p.m.: Husson’s defense will be tested against a SUNY Maritime team averaging 46 points and 494.5 yards per game in a critical Eastern Collegiate Football Conference showdown.

“They’re a veteran team and they love to throw the football, They’ll have four wide (receivers),” said Husson head coach Gabby Price. “We’ve got to control the football and keep their offense off the field. “ Price has been elated with the play of his secondary. He noted that the Eagles have received stellar play from cornerbacks Quan Soyini (three interceptions) and De’Wayne Smith (1 INT). Safety Jake Dobos (1 INT) is coming off an impressive game in the 28-7 victory at Endicott.

Husson running back John Smith ran for a school-record 301 yards at Endicott and has 732 yards on 129 carries. Cory Brandon has completed 49 of 93 passes for 518 yards and Kyree Calli is the leading receiver (14 rec., 218 yds.). Elvis Suazo Jr. (27), Luke Washburn (26) and Jean Gabriel (25) are the leading tacklers.

For SUNY Maritime, Thomas Wright (81-for-127 passing, 1,131 yds.) throws to Plymouth State transfer Brandonn Drumgole (34 rec., 458 yds.) and Chris Olberding (58 carries, 253 yds.) is the leading rusher. Kendal Parker (30) and Craig Hinrichs (20) are the top tacklers.

Maine Maritime Academy Mariners (0-4, 0-2 NEWMAC) at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Engineers (4-1, 2-0), noon, Cambridge, Massachusetts: The youthful Mariners have lost 11 in a row dating back to last season and are surrendering 48.5 points and 488 yards per game. MMA quarterback Corey Creeger has been a bright spot with 490 passing yards and 332 rushing yards. Jordan Susi (12 rec., 277 yds.) is their top receiver and James Ferrar has 219 rushing yards on 50 carries. Derek Breunig (31) and John Bennett (30) are their leaders in tackles. MIT features QB Ugdam Goyal (1,094 passing yards), wide receiver Eddy Garcia-Montest (30 rec., 396 yds.) and running back John Robertson (101 carries, 460 yds.). Matt Nicolai and Andrew DeNucci have teamed up for 91 tackles.