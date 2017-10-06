Two to join Lee Academy Hall of Fame on Saturday

A successful longtime coach and a former standout athlete have been selected for enshrinement into the Lee Academy Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ron Weatherbee, who coached the Pandas’ girls basketball and softball programs, and former soccer, basketball and baseball star Dan Fowler will be honored on Saturday.

The hall of fame induction dinner and ceremony begin at 6 p.m. and will cap off Lee Academy’s homecoming festivities. Activities earlier in the day will include an alumni soccer match at 10 a.m. followed by a varsity soccer doubleheader against Houlton starting with the girls game at noon.

Weatherbee served two stints as Lee Academy’s basketball coach, the first from 1990 to 1995 and then again from 2004 to 2012. Under his guidance the Pandas basketball team qualified for the postseason seven times, winning Class D state championships in 2005 and 2007. The 2005 team had a perfect 22-0 record.

Weatherbee was the varsity softball coach for seven seasons and his teams made six playoff appearances. Lee Academy won Eastern Maine titles in 2003, 2005, 2006, and 2007 and the 2006 team beat perennial Western Maine powerhouse Buckfield 1-0, giving the Pandas the program’s only softball state championship.

Fowler, a 1990 graduate, excelled in soccer, basketball and baseball. On the hardwood he was an undersized “big” man a 5-foot-11 but capped his career with over 300 points and 300 rebounds his senior year. He was selected as a McDonald’s Senior All-Star.

In baseball, Fowler was an excellent defensive catcher with a good throwing arm and exceptional blocking and framing skills. He was outstanding hitter and great baserunner who led the Pandas in steals and runs scored his last two seasons.

His senior year he batted .442 with 34 runs scored and was 29-for-30 in steal attempts for a Lee Academy team that went 16-3 and finished as

Eastern Maine Class C runner-up.