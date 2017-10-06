Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

Results
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Biddeford 56, Skowhegan 54 (OT)
Bonny Eagle 61, Massabesic 12
Boothbay 8, Sacopee Valley 6
Bucksport 55, Washington Acad. 8
Camden Hills 30, Maranacook 18
Cheverus 20, Lewiston 14
Cony 59, Hampden Acad. 7
Dirigo/Dixfield 33, Orono 0
Edward Little 33, Deering 12
Ellsworth/Sumner 49, Stearns/Schenck 7
Foxcroft Acad. 49, Mount View 3
Fryeburg Acad. 40, Gorham 8
Greely 32, Noble 0
Hermon 39, Belfast 12
Kennebunk 37, Mt. Ararat 0
Lawrence 23, Brunswick 20
Leavitt 19, Cape Elizabeth 14
Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Spruce Mountain 6
Marshwood 42, Falmouth 19
MCI 42, Old Town 8
MDI 56, Waterville 14
Medomak Valley 14, Gray-NG 0
Messalonskee 36, Brewer 33
Morse 44, Freeport 20
Oceanside 57, John Bapst 28
Portland 56, Bangor 0
Scarborough 66, Windham 7
South Portland 28, Sanford 7
Thornton Acad. 40, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0
Wells 53, Yarmouth 7
Westbrook 28, Mt. Blue 27
Winthrop/Monmouth 19, Poland 0
York 27, Lake Region 13
