October 07, 2017
Friday night’s Maine high school football scores

By Pete Warner, BDN Staff
Updated:

Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Biddeford 56, Skowhegan 54 (OT)

Bonny Eagle 61, Massabesic 12

Boothbay 8, Sacopee Valley 6

Bucksport 55, Washington Acad. 8

Camden Hills 30, Maranacook 18

Cheverus 20, Lewiston 14

Cony 59, Hampden Acad. 7

Dirigo/Dixfield 33, Orono 0

Edward Little 33, Deering 12

Ellsworth/Sumner 49, Stearns/Schenck 7

Foxcroft Acad. 49, Mount View 3

Fryeburg Acad. 40, Gorham 8

Greely 32, Noble 0

Hermon 39, Belfast 12

Kennebunk 37, Mt. Ararat 0

Lawrence 23, Brunswick 20

Leavitt 19, Cape Elizabeth 14

Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Spruce Mountain 6

Marshwood 42, Falmouth 19

MCI 42, Old Town 8

MDI 56, Waterville 14

Medomak Valley 14, Gray-NG 0

Messalonskee 36, Brewer 33

Morse 44, Freeport 20

Oceanside 57, John Bapst 28

Portland 56, Bangor 0

Scarborough 66, Windham 7

South Portland 28, Sanford 7

Thornton Acad. 40, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0

Wells 53, Yarmouth 7

Westbrook 28, Mt. Blue 27

Winthrop/Monmouth 19, Poland 0

York 27, Lake Region 13

