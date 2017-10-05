UMaine field hockey plans fundraiser tournament for Maine woman injured in hammock accident

Last July, Erin Field suffered serious injuries at her brother’s Boston apartment when a chimney to which a hammock was attach collapsed on top of her.

On Monday, the sister of University of Maine field hockey player Riley Field of Sidney, who played at Messalonskee High School in Oakland, will be the beneficiary of a middle school play day on campus.

Teams from 15 Maine middle school field hockey teams will converge on UMaine in Orono for a 7-on-7 tournament. It will feature entries from Belfast, Central of Corinth, Brewer, Hermon, Mount View of Thorndike, Orono, Old Town, Oceanside of Rockland/Thomaston, Piscataquis Community of Guilford, Ridgeview of Dexter, Sebasticook of Newport, Stearns of Millinocket, St. Michael’s of Augusta, Warsaw of and Reeds Brook/Wagner of Winterport.

The first game is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. and the final game of the day should wrap up by 2:55 p.m.

“As a team we are excited to host 15 middle school teams to our field on Monday,” said UMaine field hockey head coach Josette Babineau. “This is a great show of support from the field hockey community to help Erin Field with her recovery and rehabilitation. We want Erin to know that we are behind her and want to help her get the best care. Thank you to the middle school teams for joining us in our fundraising effort.”

Erin Field sustained injuries to her ribs, lungs, and spine and was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. She has undergone multiple surgeries, including a metal rod that was inserted to stabilize her spine.

Erin Field, a former high school and college field hockey player, is rehabbing her injuries with physical and occupational therapy at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Boston in Charlestown, Massachusetts, but she plans in the spring on returning to Goucher College in Maryland, where she is a senior English major.

“This benefit tournament means so much to my family and I,” said Riley Field. “This has been a difficult scenario and was not something that anyone can prepare for. It’s so amazing to have a community at my home away from home support us. Bringing everyone together in tough times is what will motivate my sister to keep working hard in her rehab and to keep her spirits high. I am more than grateful for everyone involved in this event that will include 15 middle school teams from my home state.”

For updates on Erin Field’s recovery or to make a donation click here for her gofundmepage.