State investigating cause of thousands of dead clams on Old Orchard Beach

The state is investigating a report of dead clams on Old Orchard Beach.

Maine Department of Marine Resources has taken samples of the clams, which it learned about late last week. There could be thousands of dead clams on the beach, WMTW reported.

DMR spokesman Jeff Nichols said Tuesday it is not clear whether heavy surf from hurricanes Jose and Maria, which passed the East Coast offshore late last month, could have caused the die-off, or if may be related to a report of a bloom of phytoplankton known as Karenia mikimotoi in the Casco Bay region north of Old Orchard Beach.

The Casco Bay bloom does not pose a threat to human health.

“We are looking into it,” Nichols said of the dead clams.