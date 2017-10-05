Police: Man killed, grandson injured in ATV rollover

JAY, Maine — Authorities in Maine are investigating an all-terrain vehicle rollover crash that killed a man and injured his 6-year-old grandson.

The Sun-Journal reports police responded to a crash in Jay on Saturday. Police say they found two riders trapped underneath an overturned ATV.

Authorities say 68-year-old Thomas Fournier, of Jay, was found dead at the scene of the crash. Fournier’s grandson, Thomas Messer, was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV says police aren’t sure how the crash happened. An old trail is near the scene of the crash but police are not sure if the two traveled on it.

Police continue to investigate the crash.