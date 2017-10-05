Film mogul Harvey Weinstein takes leave amid sex-harassment allegations

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP | BDN Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP | BDN

Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul famous for releasing Oscar winners such as “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love,” took a leave of absence from his production company following allegations of sexual harassment raised in a New York Times article Thursday.

Actress Ashley Judd was among the people claiming to have been harassed by the producer, who has been a fixture in Hollywood power circles for more than four decades. Weinstein has reached at least eight settlements with women, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed officials at the Weinstein Co., the film and TV production company Harvey founded in 2005 with his brother Bob. Among those agreeing to settlements were at least three employees and an unnamed actress.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney advising the producer, said in a statement that “he denies many of the accusations as patently false.”

Weinstein, who was known for aggressively promoting his films at Oscar time with carefully calculated campaigns designed to woo Academy Awards voters, is best known as the founder of Miramax, the film producer that is a combination of his parents’ first names. The brothers sold that business to Walt Disney Co. and ran it for several years, clashing at times with management over the release of films such as Michael Moore’s “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

Two years ago the Manhattan District Attorney said it wouldn’t pursue charges against Weinstein following a complaint that he groped a 22-year-old Italian model. The New York Times said an Italian model was among those who received settlements.

“I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” Weinstein said in a statement. “I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that I needed to be a better person and my interactions with the people I work with have changed.”