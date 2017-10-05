By CBS 13 •
Escaped pigs found on I-95
Maine State Police and a maintenance crew say the pigs were found in Arundel, just happily eating some grass.
ARUNDEL, Maine — Escaped pigs were found grazing on the side of the I-95 turnpike Thursday.
Maine State Police and a Maine Turnpike maintenance crew say they were found near mile marker 28 northbound in Arundel, just happily eating some grass.
The turnpike says the owners quickly arrived on scene to get them back home.
