October 05, 2017
Escaped pigs found on I-95

By CBS 13
Courtesy of Maine Turnpike Authority | BDN
Maine State Police and a maintenance crew say the pigs were found in Arundel, just happily eating some grass.

Maine State Police and a Maine Turnpike maintenance crew say they were found near mile marker 28 northbound in Arundel, just happily eating some grass.

The turnpike says the owners quickly arrived on scene to get them back home.

 

Comments

