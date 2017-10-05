Escaped pigs found on I-95

Courtesy of Maine Turnpike Authority | BDN Courtesy of Maine Turnpike Authority | BDN

ARUNDEL, Maine — Escaped pigs were found grazing on the side of the I-95 turnpike Thursday.

Maine State Police and a Maine Turnpike maintenance crew say they were found near mile marker 28 northbound in Arundel, just happily eating some grass.

The turnpike says the owners quickly arrived on scene to get them back home.