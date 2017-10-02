Spooky Vincent Price reading of Edgar Allan Poe

October, oh I love October. The sweaty humid yuck of late summer finally dies down and I can pull out my flannel and start drinking hot tea again. Also, HALLOWEEN, people.

To celebrate the coming of fall and to get into the mood of a spooky season, I found a bunch of amazing videos of wonderfully ghoulish stories and song that I’ll share throughout the month.

First up, my favorite, Vincent Price. His voice is basically Halloween. Here, Price performs on stage in 1970 in An Evening of Edgar Allan Poe, directed by Kenneth Johnson. The four stories he tells are Tell-Tale Heart, The SPhinx, The Cask of Amontillado, and The Pit and the Pendulum.