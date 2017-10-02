Nation
October 02, 2017
Nation Las Vegas Shooting | Latest News | Poll Questions | Puerto Rico | Immigration | El Faro
Nation

Tom Petty reported ‘clinging to life’ says TMZ.com

By Reuters
Updated:
Mario Anzuoni | REUTERS | BDN
Mario Anzuoni | REUTERS | BDN
Musician Tom Petty poses at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood, California, April 23, 2014.

LOS ANGELES — U.S. rocker Tom Petty was reported on Monday to be clinging to life in a southern California hospital after conflicting reports that he had died.

CBS News had earlier reported that Petty, 66, had died after life support was switched off following cardiac arrest on Sunday. TMZ later reported, citing unidentified sources, that Petty was not expected to live much longer but was “still clinging to life.”

Representatives for the singer did not return calls for comment or confirmation on Petty’s condition.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like