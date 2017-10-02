Man sentenced to 6 years for crash that killed local teacher

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

A Westbrook man was sentenced to 17 years in prison, with all but six suspended, for the Casco crash that claimed the life of local teacher Adam Perron last year, WGME, CBS 13, reported.

Joshua McNally had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and causing a death while driving with a suspended license, CBS 13 reported.

In April 2016, a box truck driven by McNally crossed the centerline on Route 302 in Casco and crashed into the Pontiac driven by the 29-year-old Perron, of Harrison, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Perron has been described as a beloved science teacher at Lakes Region Middle School. The crash happened during April vacation last year, and Perron was reportedly on his way to the school to feed animals he kept in his classroom.

“I replay that day constantly in my head, but nothing can be changed now,” his wife, Elizabeth Perron, said during the sentencing Monday, according to CBS 13. “I have some solace knowing you’re finally being held accountable for your actions.”

The victim’s son, Jeff Perron, also spoke during the sentencing.

“Joshua this is all you. This is how you conduct your life, reckless,” he said, according to CBS 13. “I’ve lost. We’ve all lost someone we cherish so much. Someone I cannot imagine living without. I still can’t.”