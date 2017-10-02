Penobscot
October 02, 2017
Maine man dies in ATV crash

The Associated Press

Authorities say a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle killed a 47-year-old man in Woodville.

The crash killed John Boucher of Woodville on Monday morning. Game wardens say they responded to the crash off a dirt logging road and found Boucher dead at the scene.

Wardens say Boucher was last seen on Sunday night. They say he failed to negotiate a turn at the bottom of a hill and his ATV came to a rest on top of him after hitting a large rock.

Wardens say the death is still under investigation. They say Boucher was not wearing a helmet at the time and speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Woodville is about 60 miles north of Bangor.

 

