On Deck, a sports calendar for Sept. 28, 2017

BASEBALL

OLD TOWN — Registration open for Old Town Recreation Center’s Eastern Maine Fall Baseball League for children ages 8-11 or Little League age eligible and Junior League for ages 13-14 played on 50/70 or regulation-size field, with teams from surrounding areas playing games on weekends; 10-game regular season plus playoffs; $60 per person, $175 for team; for complete league rules and registrations, visit www.oldtownrec.com or reach director Adam Mahaney via email at adam@oldtownrec.com or visit www.facebook.com/EasternMEFallBaseball

BASKETBALL

AUGUSTA — The fourth annual Dirigo Fall Basketball League will start play on Sept. 30 and run through Oct. 28. The pick and play series lets teams play one or both days on a weekend. Fees are $125 for two games per day, or $250 for four games on a weekend. Games will be held from Bangor to Saco. The league is open to teams in grades 3-12. For more information email mainehoops@gmail.com or call Lenny at 207-749-9492.

LINCOLN — Basketball On Court Training offers skill development in groups of one, two and three. For more info contact Brian McDormand 290-7641.

BIKING

CANOE RACING

ORRINGTON — 5th annual Muskrat Scramble race on Sedgeunkedunk Stream, Saturday, Oct. 14. Registration at noon, race at 1 p.m. No entry fee. Contact Larry at 825-4577 or lawmerr@gmail.com

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey is accepting registrations for its Learn to Skate and Learn to Play Hockey sessions. There will be two, 12-week sessions and participants can sign up for one session or both. They will be held on Sundays at 12:40 p.m. The first session is Oct. 29 at the Penobscot Ice arena located at 90 Acme Rd. The cost is $75 per session. New this year, 3-year-olds skate for $33. The second session starts mid-January. Registration is open for all our other teams including Mites, Squirts, Peewees, Girls U10, U12 and U14, and Bantams. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org, Paul Pangburn at Pangburn11@gmail.com or George Bishop atgirlscoordinator@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register visit brewerhockey.org

PICKLEBALL

HAMPDEN — National Pickleball Champion Richard “Coach Mo” Movsessian will be the featured instructor for a series of pickleball clinics at the Armstrong Tennis Center, 60 Mecaw Road. Sessions are scheduled as follows: Beginner/intermediate players on Friday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to noon; a skill level ratings session, Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and advanced players, Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coach Mo, who owns a B.S. in Physical Education and a Masters of Education from Boston University, is an International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association certified instructor. He has conducted pickleball clinics in 16 states.

ROAD RACING

OLD TOWN — Old Town-Orono YMCA Riverfest 5K, 8 a.m., Sept. 30, register online at www.raceentry.com, preregistration is $12 for students, $15 for adults, $20 for a family or on race day, $15, $18 and $25.

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections’ second annual Running for Rides Mary Parker Memorial 5K Race presented by Title Sponsor Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, rain or shine, 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Walk, run or jog. Pets welcome. Course starts at Pat’s Pizza on Pleasant Street, and travels through stunning portion of Acadia National Park Loop Road which should be spectacular with fall foliage. The awards ceremony and post party hosted by Pat’s Pizza. Acadia National Park entrance fee pass required. Sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/ME/BarHarbor/MaryParkerMemorialRace .

OLD TOWN — The ninth annual Ralph K Thomas Road Race/Walk will be held 10 a.m.-noon Sunday, Nov. 5, on Indian Island, at 1-55 Wabanaki Way. The race helps raise money and awareness for diabetes and prevention. Native American baskets and art will be given out to the first male and female finishers and top finishers in their age categories. For information, contact Bob Bryant at robert.bryant@penobscotnation.org or 817-7333.

OLD TOWN — Third annual Mickey’s 5K run to benefit Special Olympics, Sunday, Oct. 8. Race starts at 10:30 a.m. at Old Town YMCA. $20 fee prior to race day, $25 on race day. Registration form can be found at http://www.sub5.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/3rd-Annual-Mickey.pdf

BANGOR — Heroes for Hope 5K, Sunday, Oct. 15, at Husson University. Registration at 9 a.m., race at 10 a.m. Contact Stacey Duran stace.duran@cancer.org.

ORONO — Black Bear 5K, Sunday, Oct. 22 at the University of Maine. Race starts at at 11 a.m., pre-registration entries due by Oct. 20. Fees are $12 per person and checks should be made out to UMaine. Contact Thad Dwyer 581-1082.