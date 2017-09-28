Baseball
September 29, 2017
Baseball

Astros pound Red Sox; Boston’s magic number still 2

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
Updated:
Charles Krupa | AP | BDN
Houston's Alex Bregman (left) is congratulated by George Springer after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of Thursday's game at Fenway Park in Boston. The Astros won 12-2. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Major league batting leader Jose Altuve had three of Houston’s 17 hits, Carlos Correa had four and the Astros chased Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez in the second inning to win 12-2 on Thursday night and keep Boston from clinching the first back-to-back AL East championships in franchise history.

Despite the loss, the Red Sox were guaranteed no worse than a tie for the division title when the Yankees lost 9-6 to Tampa Bay.

Boston needs one more win or Yankees loss to win the division; otherwise, the teams would meet in a one-game tiebreaker in New York on Monday to see who needs to play in the wild-card game and who advances to the AL Division Series — likely facing the Astros.

Altuve had two singles and his 39th double to raise his batting average to .350. Brad Peacock (13-2) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings, striking out two and walking one for the AL West champion Astros.

 

Comments

