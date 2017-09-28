Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run has history of driving offenses

Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department | BDN Courtesy of Westbrook Police Department | BDN

A Maine woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run has a history of motor vehicle violations.

Police say 32-year-old Natasha Field failed to stop after she hit 51-year-old Sharon Crawford in Westbrook Tuesday. Crawford later died.

The Portland Press Herald reports Field has 12 driving infractions, including nine for speeding.

Records from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles show Field had her license suspended for a short period after she was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident in 2005.

Field has been charged with aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and violation of a condition of release.

The woman is being held in jail without bail pending her Friday court appearance. She declined to comment on the case.