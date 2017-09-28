Winterport man, 72, dies in motorcycle crash

A Winterport man died Wednesday after trying to avoid a collision with a car in Belmont, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Bennett, 72, of Winterport was traveling east on Route 3 when a car traveling in the opposite direction, driven by Alberna Bunker, 76, of Belmont, was making a left turn onto Fenwick Road and crossed into Bennett’s path.

Bennett tried to avoid the collision, laying down the motorcycle and sliding off the road.

Bennett was tossed from the bike and suffered severe injuries. He was taken to Waldo County General Hospital but later died because of his injuries. Police said Bennett wasn’t wearing a helmet.

This was Maine’s ninth fatal motorcycle crash in September and the 20th of the year, according to the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety.