Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run remembered as ‘a kind soul’

The 51-year-old woman police say was struck and killed by a vehicle in Westbrook was described this week as a loving grandmother, WGME, CBS 13, reported.

Flowers and candles were set up at a makeshift memorial to Sherrie Crawford in the area of the Tuesday night crash, the station reported.

“Just a kind soul,” Amanda Sapuan, who said Crawford was her father’s partner for more than 25 years, told CBS 13. “So sweet, open and lovable — she’d give anybody a chance.”

Police have charged Natasha Field, 32, of Standish with aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash and violation of a condition of release.