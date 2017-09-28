Midcoast
September 28, 2017
New leader picked for two-county jail in coastal Maine

By Staff Report, Lincoln County News
Courtesy of Lincoln County News | BDN
The Two Bridges Regional Jail Authority on Wednesday named James Bailey as the jail's new administrator.

After a 2.5-month hiring process, the Lincoln and Sagadahoc Multicounty Jail Authority Board of Directors hired James Bailey as the new jail administrator. Bailey has been serving as interim administrator since last October.

The board hired Bailey at a special meeting Wednesday. After an executive session to discuss personnel, the board voted to offer the position to Bailey and he accepted.

Bailey has been an employee of Two Bridges since 2005, before the construction of the jail. He was part of the original transition team.

 

Comments

