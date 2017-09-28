New leader picked for two-county jail in coastal Maine

Courtesy of Lincoln County News | BDN Courtesy of Lincoln County News | BDN

After a 2.5-month hiring process, the Lincoln and Sagadahoc Multicounty Jail Authority Board of Directors hired James Bailey as the new jail administrator. Bailey has been serving as interim administrator since last October.

The board hired Bailey at a special meeting Wednesday. After an executive session to discuss personnel, the board voted to offer the position to Bailey and he accepted.

Bailey has been an employee of Two Bridges since 2005, before the construction of the jail. He was part of the original transition team.