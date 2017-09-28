Lewiston-Auburn
September 28, 2017
Mother of fatally struck toddler loses license for unrelated OUI charge

By Nok-Noi Ricker, BDN Staff
WGME | BDN
Lewiston police are investigation the death of a toddler who was run over by a vehicle driven by her month on Saturday. Police said the mother was backing out of a parking space at Pleasant View Apartments when the incident occurred.

The Lewiston driver who police said fatally struck her 17-month-old daughter while backing up on Sunday has lost her license because of an August drunk-driving charge.

The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended the driver’s license of Taneisha Thomas, 27, of Lewiston, for three years because of a drunk driving charge on Aug. 13, according to her attorney, Adam Sherman.

Thomas, who also has a 2013 drunk driving conviction, had been driving with a conditional license after she was charged with operating under the influence last month.

The suspension goes into effect at midnight, her attorney said.

Thomas struck her 17-month-old daughter, Tiannah Sevey, at around 5 p.m. Sunday at the Pleasant View Acres apartments where a birthday party was being held for another one of her children, according to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department. The toddler was later pronounced dead at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

St. Pierre said Thursday that he does not expect that Thomas will be charged in the death, but added that authorities are still investigating her daughter’s death, and the final decision will lie in the hands of the district attorney.

 

Comments

