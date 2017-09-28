Woman dies in crash on I-295 in Brunswick

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

BRUNSWICK — A woman is dead, and part of I-295 is shut down, after police say a driver went the wrong way on the highway.

One lane is closed right now, after state police say a woman died after driving her Toyota SUV the wrong way on I-295 in Brunswick.

Police say she crashed right into the concrete barrier which holds up the Pleasant Street on-ramp at Exit 28.

A Lifeflight helicopter landed on the highway, and tried to help EMTs in the ambulance, but police say the woman died from her injuries. State police say she was in her late 70s.

Traffic on the northbound side is down to one lane, as crews work to reconstruct the accident.

Police say there was a report of a wrong way driver on I-295 shortly before the accident.