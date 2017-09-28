Portland
September 29, 2017
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | National Anthem Protests | Ayla Reynolds | Obamacare
Portland

Woman dies in crash on I-295 in Brunswick

By CBS 13
Updated:
WGME | BDN
WGME | BDN
A crash on I-295 near Exit 28 in Brunswick has shut down traffic headed northbound.

BRUNSWICK — A woman is dead, and part of I-295 is shut down, after police say a driver went the wrong way on the highway.

One lane is closed right now, after state police say a woman died after driving her Toyota SUV the wrong way on I-295 in Brunswick.

Police say she crashed right into the concrete barrier which holds up the Pleasant Street on-ramp at Exit 28.

A Lifeflight helicopter landed on the highway, and tried to help EMTs in the ambulance, but police say the woman died from her injuries. State police say she was in her late 70s.

Traffic on the northbound side is down to one lane, as crews work to reconstruct the accident.

Police say there was a report of a wrong way driver on I-295 shortly before the accident.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like