Maine Maritime senior a semifinalist for prestigious national honor

Maine Maritime Academy senior linebacker Cody O’Brien has been named one of 181 semifinalists for the 2017 William V. Campbell Trophy, presented by the National Football Foundation to recognize the top college football scholar-athlete in the nation.

O’Brien, a marine engineering technology major from Wells, was named team captain for the Mariners this season and was selected to the 2015 and 2016 New England Football Conference All-Academic teams. O’Brien is a member of the Regimental Training Staff and Bravo Company Commander and president of the Knights of Columbus Service Club.

On the field, the four-year member of the Maine Maritime football team has 87 career tackles, including 41 solos and 5.5 tackles for a loss. O’Brien also holds the Maine Maritime single-game record for longest fumble return (75 yards).

The NFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists on Nov. 1, and each will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, presented by Fidelity Investments.

The finalists will travel to New York City for the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 5 when one member of the class will be declared winner of the 28th William V. Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.