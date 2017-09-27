Local golf results

Results

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Doug Lackey

BAR HARBOR — Doug Lackey shot a hole-in-one on Wednesday playing at the Kebo Valley Club. He aced the 142-yard 15th hole using a 5-hybrid club. The shot was witnessed by Wyman Tapley and Joey James.

MSGA

At Cape Neddick CC

Senior Tour — Individual, 55-63, Gross: Gary Manoogian 71/68, John Downing 71/68, Don Johnson 75/67, Tom Ellsworth 75/71, Zibby Puleio 75/67; Net: Robert Noiles 91/64, Jeff Hersom 72/66, Stephen Tanguay 73/66; 64-68, Gross: Eric Hoy 74/62, Paul Robinson 77/69, Gary Lamberth 78/67, Mark Cuneo 78/72, Roland Cote 78/71, Ron Brown 78/72; Net: Rick Hebert 83/63, Wayne Hackett 80/64, Josh Katz 79/68, Mark Dromgoole 85/68, Skip Waltz 89/68; 69-Up, Gross: Paul Pelletier 73/69, Darrell Herbert 76/69, Jim Stephenson 77/71, Neil Mayo 77/71, Russ Sweet 77/70, Stephen Berry 77/69; Net: Roger Fournell 82/65, Dick Gammon 90/66, Mike Napolitano Sr. 87/68, Terry Landry 82/68; Team, Gross: Paul Pelletier, Ron Brown, Peter Ashton, John Downing, 61/57; Gary Manoogian, David

Day, Tom Ellsworth, Cash Wiseman, 65/62; Net: Edward Schencks Jr., Richard Campbell, James Dillon, Mike Perreault, 70/52; Ricky Plummer,

Rudy Plummer, Charlie Swett, Tom Shupp, 67/53; Greg Dawson, Thomas Heffernan, Don Johnson, Carl Welch, 67/54; Skins: Net No. 2 Doug Prevost 1, Net No. 4 Mike Perreault 2, Net No. 7 Terry Bagley 2, Gross No. 8 Dick

Murphy 2, Net No. 9 Michael Dumais 1, Gross No. 14 Don Johnson 2, Net No. 16 Charlie Swett 2, Gross No. 17 Paul Nichols 2, Net No. 18 Tom Shupp 2; Pin: No. 2 Roland Cote 2-0, No. 6 Reid Birdsall 3-11, No. 8 Leo Marquis 8-5, No. 11 Reid Birdsall 2-3, No. 14 Don Johnson 6-8

LOCAL

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Brenda Crosby, Marilyn Rice, Carol Rushton, Mary Lee McIntosh 32; 2. Chris MacGregor, Alice Openshaw, Dianne Swandal 35; 3. Tammy Curtis, Stevie Lord, Marcia Biggane, Katrina Lavene 35; 4. Debbie Dunham, Susan Payne, Jenny Pierce, Lois Adams 35; 5. Betty Jamison, Lesley Waterman, Jane Levie, Sue Everett 35; Pin: Tammy Curtis 20-0

Men’s Senior League — 1. Paul Crawford, Terry Pangburn, Mel McLay, Barry Hobert, 29; 2. Robbie Robinson, Ralph Allen, Bob Gillis, Dick Burger, 29; 3. Scott MacArthur, Nick Fox, Steve Godsoe, 31; 4. Wes Walker, Roger Therriault, Norm St. Amand, 33; 5. Joe Guaralso, Rick Carr, Don Payne, Mike Connolly, 33; Pin: Ralph Allen 4-0

At Bucksport GC

Wednesday Morning Scramble — Jason Mann, Rod Chase, Al Beeson, Gene Bowden, Bill Ferris 31; Kenny Cox, Ben Alley, Larry Orcutt, Gordon Holmes, Tim Savasuk 31; Pins: No. 3 Ben Alley 13-8, No. 6 Kenny Cox 8-6

At Barren View GC

Senior Scramble — 1. Jeanine Wright, Norm Lezy, Chuck Nevala, Frank Gatcomb -4 (won putt-off), 2. Lynn King, Dennis Lewey, Burnham Matthews, Don Porteous -4, 3. Britt Warner, Ralph Backman, Steve Beauregard, Bob Loud -3 (won blind draw); Pin: No. 5 Bob Tracy 3-7; Year-ending putt for 2018 membership: Steve Cates 60-0

At Kebo Valley GC

Men’s Group — Variable Best Ball: 1. Bill Harding, Doug Lee, Fred Cook, Dick Collier 73, 2. Jim McFarland, Mike Kiick, Gary Adler, Tom Cahill 71; Individual: 1. Jim McFarland 68, 2. Dick Collier, Mike Kiick, Tom Cahill 69

Kebo Boys — Net Skins: No. 8 Tim Vanderploeg, No. 10 Chuck Starr, No. 11 Jud Strang, No. 12 Tim Vanderploeg, No. 13 Andy Baron, No. 15 Doug Lackey, No. 17 Karl Hallett, No. 18 Chris Coston

At Springbrook GC

Senior League Point Quota — John Hodgkins +19, Dave Kus +13, Carl Pratt +6