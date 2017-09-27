The season for moose

Missing Credit Missing Credit

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

Bridget Brown | BDN | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN | BDN

Mickey Blanchette|BDN | BDN Mickey Blanchette|BDN | BDN

Bridget Brown | BDN | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN | BDN

BDN File Photo | BDN BDN File Photo | BDN

John Clarke Russ | BDN | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN | BDN

Monday started the 37th annual Maine moose hunt. Moose season will be split into three six-day sessions and one month-long session during September, October and November.

More than 47,000 people applied for permits this year. And 2,080 hunters won them.

During the first six-day session, 720 hunters will be looking for moose in one of eight wildlife management districts in the northern and northeastern parts of the state.

The Bangor Daily News collected photos of various moose hunts over the years. Take a look back.