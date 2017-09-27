The season for moose

Todd Rogers of Cub Scout Pack 11 in Brewer draws the first ticket in a special lottery state officials staged Tuesday night at the Bangor Auditorium to determine who can legally hunt moose in Maine in the fall. A total of 39,269 Maine residents applied to be one of the 700 who will be licensed to hunt moose Sept. 22-27. It will be the first moose-hunting season since 1935. Also shown are Greg Palman and Dick Greene, both of the Penobscot Conservation Club in Brewer, and Janet Potter of the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. BANGOR DAILY NEWS PHOTO BY CARROLL HALL
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
BDN photo by Aislinn Sarnacki
Festivalgoers crowd into the Greenville High School auditorium to hear the drawing of the 2013 Moose Lottery on June 15, 2013, in Greenville, during which 4,110 people's names were announced as 2013 moose hunting permit winners in Maine.
Bridget Brown | BDN | BDN
BDN outdoors columnist John Holyoke practices his moose call overlooking Cassidy Deadwater Sunday, the night before the opening of moose hunting season when Holyoke attempted to shoot his first moose. He was successful on Wednesday. (BANGOR DAILY NEWS PHOTO BY BRIDGET BROWN)
Scott Haskell|BDN | BDN
Lindsay Tudor, Wildlife Biologist, extracts tooth from bull moose
Mickey Blanchette|BDN | BDN
Scott Haskell|BDN | BDN
Game Warden checking licenses at tagging station Circa 1988
Scott Haskell|BDN | BDN
Scott Haskell|BDN | BDN
Spectators admire the size of the moose at a tagging station Circa 1988
Bridget Brown | BDN | BDN
No hunting trip is complete without hearty food and laughter as Bill Lander, (right) of Dedham, Mark Kingsbury (left) of Dedham and Tim Lander of of Eddington well know. The three were among John Holyoke's hunting party who stayed at Kingsbury's camp near the Cassidy Deadwater.(BANGOR DAILY NEWS PHOTO BY BRIDGET BROWN)
BDN File Photo | BDN
Young moose hunter Circa 1985
John Clarke Russ | BDN | BDN
BDN photo by John Clarke Russ Gateway Variety in Ashland was bustling with hunters on the first day of moose hunting season as 22 moose were tagged there by noon Monday, Sept. 24, 2012. Helping hoist and weigh a bull is Matthew Bert, 15, of Presque Isle and helping record the measurements is Kim Bowring, right. ***watch the video***
Monday started the 37th annual Maine moose hunt. Moose season will be split into three six-day sessions and one month-long session during September, October and November.
More than 47,000 people applied for permits this year. And 2,080 hunters won them.
During the first six-day session, 720 hunters will be looking for moose in one of eight wildlife management districts in the northern and northeastern parts of the state.
The Bangor Daily News collected photos of various moose hunts over the years. Take a look back.
Comments