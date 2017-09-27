Nation
September 28, 2017
Nation Latest News | Poll Questions | National Anthem Protests | Immigration | Obamacare
Nation

Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner dies at 91

By Andrew Dalton, Associated Press
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters | BDN
Lucy Nicholson | Reuters | BDN
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, California July 27, 2010.

LOS ANGELES — Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died. He was 91.

The magazine released a statement saying Hefner died at his home of natural causes Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Founding the magazine in 1953, Hefner built a brand that defined the sexual culture of the second half of the 20th century.

Playboy’s buxom models were the objects of millions of men’s fantasies as Hefner challenged what he derided as America’s “Puritanical” attitudes toward sex.

For decades, he was the pipe-smoking, silk-pajama-wearing center of a constant fantasy party at Playboy mansions in Chicago and then in Los Angeles.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like