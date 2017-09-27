Portland
September 28, 2017
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | National Anthem Protests | Immigration | Obamacare
Portland

Fire alarm forces evacuation of Pixies concert in Portland

By AP
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Kevin Bennett | BDN
Concertgoers enjoy a performance at The State Theatre in Portland in this BDN file photo.

An alternative rock band’s finale at the The State Theatre in Portland included an encore song, theatrical smoke — and firefighters.

Officials say the theatrical smoke or fog used by The Pixies set off a smoke alarm Tuesday night, forcing concertgoers to exit the building.

Fire Capt. John Brennan tells the Portland Press Herald that the theater’s doors were opened, the smoke cleared and the alarm was reset.

The show was sold out and the theater can hold more than 1,600 people, but some of the patrons had already left before the band’s final song.

Concertgoer Jeremy DaRos says, “There was never a sense of panic.”

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like