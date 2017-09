High School Sports Monday’s high school, college results; Tuesday’s schedule , BDN Staff Pete Warner , BDN Staff • September 26, 2017 11:15 am

Results Monday's Results HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER Brewer 4, Mount View 0 Central 3, Bucksport 1 Dexter 5, Searsport 0 Hodgdon 3, Shead 2 Mattanawcook Acad. 3, Lee Acad. 2 Penquis 5, Piscataquis 0 FIELD HOCKEY Dexter 8, Stearns/Schenck 0 Old Town 4, Mattanawcook 0 BOYS SOCCER Greenville 5, Schenck 0 Jonesport-Beals 6, Highview Christian 0 MDI 2, John Bapst 1 Presque Isle 2, Ellsworth 0 Shead 1, Hodgdon 1 (2OT) Volleyball HIGH SCHOOL At Calais Calais (4-3) def. Lee Academy (1-5) 25-7, 25-21, 25-14 Lee Academy: Audrey Nicholas: 10/12 serving, 2 aces; Lynzi Rideout 11/12 serving, 3 aces; Savanna Waite 12/17 attacks; Sarah Gadue 1 kill; Ashton Dunbar 2 kills Calais: Kylie Donovan 26/26 serving, 9 aces, 6 kills, 4 assists, 4 digs; Abby Condon 9 kills, 2 assists; Emma Seelye 12/13 serving, 6 aces; Olivia Huckins 10/11 serving, 4 aces, 2 kills, 6 assists; Emily Doten 5 aces, 3 kills; Faith Tirrell 8 digs JV: Calais def. Lee Academy 25-19, 25-21 Today's games HIGH SCHOOL Boys Soccer Ashland at So. Aroostook, 3:30 p.m. Belfast at Winslow, 3:30 p.m. Bucksport at Orono, 4 p.m. Camden Hills at Cony, 3:30 p.m. Central at Bangor Christian, 4 p.m. Edward Little at Bangor, 6 p.m. Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 7 p.m. GSA at Deer Isle-Stonington, 4 p.m. MCI at Old Town, 3:30 p.m. Mattanawcook Acad. at Lee Acad., 4 p.m. Mount View at Nokomis, 3:30 p.m. Mt. Ararat at Hampden Acad., 4 p.m. Oceanside at Medomak Valley, 3:30 p.m. Piscataquis at Penquis, 4 p.m. Searsport at Dexter, 4 p.m. Sumner at Machias, 4 p.m. Woodland at East Grand, 4 p.m. Girls Soccer Ashland at So. Aroostook, 3:30 p.m. Bangor at Edward Little, 3:30 p.m. Cony at Camden Hills, 3:30 p.m. Fort Fairfield at Fort Kent, 5 p.m. Greenville at Schenck, 4 p.m. Hampden Acad. at Mt. Ararat, 6 p.m. John Bapst at MDI, 6 p.m. Medomak Valley at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m. Nokomis at Mount View, 3:35 p.m. Old Town at MCI, 3:30 p.m. Presque Isle at Ellsworth, 5:30 p.m. Winslow at Belfast, 3:30 p.m. Field Hockey Bangor at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m. Cony at Skowhegan, 4 p.m. Ellsworth at Sumner, 5:15 p.m. Foxcroft Acad. at John Bapst, 6 p.m. GSA at Calais, 6 p.m. Leavitt at MCI, 4 p.m. Lincoln Acad. at Belfast, 3:30 p.m. Maranacook at Mount View, 3:30 p.m. Nokomis at Gardiner, 4 p.m. Oceanside at Brewer, 5:30 p.m. Wiscasset at Mount Abram, 5:30 p.m. COLLEGE Field Hockey UMaine-Farmington at St. Joseph's, 4 p.m. U-New England at Colby, 7 p.m. Men's Soccer Gordon at Colby, 4 p.m. Women's Soccer Bowdoin at U-New England, 7 p.m.

