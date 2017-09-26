Environment
September 26, 2017
Unusual bloom off Maine could be harmful to fish, shellfish

The Associated Press
Linda Davidson | The Washington Post | BDN
A view of Casco Bay opens from the Town Landing in Falmouth, Maine. The Maine Department of Marine Resources is monitoring a large, unusual bloom of phytoplankton in the Casco Bay area.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources says it’s monitoring a large, unusual bloom of phytoplankton in the Casco Bay area.

The department says the bloom isn’t a threat to human health, unlike other toxic blooms it typically monitors. The species is called Karenia mikimotoi and it can have harmful effects on fish, shellfish and other marine life.

The marine resources department says the bloom has been associated with fish die offs in places such as Alaska, Japan and Ireland. The department says the toxicity of the species is not fully understood. Die offs associated with the species appear to be due to a combination of low oxygen caused by the bloom and some kind of toxin that harms fish and shellfish.

The department is also informing industry about the bloom.

