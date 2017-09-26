York
Police identify man killed in Alfred scooter crash

By Nick McCrea, BDN Staff
Maine State Police | BDN
Russell Faxon, 81, of Lebanon was killed Monday, when a turning car struck the scooter he was driving on Route 202 in Alfred, according to Maine State Police.

An 81-year-old Lebanon man died Monday when a car struck his scooter on Route 202 in Alfred, according to the Maine State Police.

Russell Faxon was following a large box truck when Laura Melisi, 65, of Acton attempted to turn left into the parking lot of an ice cream stand around 5 p.m., striking Faxon in the opposite lane.

Melisi reportedly didn’t see Faxon’s scooter behind the truck after it passed her, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland. Police identified Faxon and Melisi late Tuesday morning after notifying family members.

Faxon, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene of the crash, McCausland said.

Melisi and her passenger were not injured.

 

Comments

