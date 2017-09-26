State
September 26, 2017
Former corrections officer charged with allegedly shooting fellow guard

The Associated Press
Maine Criminal Justice Academy

A former Maine corrections officer who prosecutors say shot and wounded another corrections officer in June has been formally charged.

The Kennebec Journal reports a jury on Friday indicted 24-year-old Matthew Benger, of Brunswick, on charges of aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm. Benger had previously appeared in court but was not asked for a plea.

Prosecutors say Benger was leaving the Maine Criminal Justice Academy with 33-year-old Matthew Morrison and 25-year-old Cody Gillis the day of the shooting. Prosecutors say Benger was handling a gun owned by Gillis in his truck when it fired and struck Morrison, who was in the back seat.

Benger also faces a lawsuit.

 

