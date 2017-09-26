Daughter of ballet stars allegedly in treatment, delaying court date on Maine burglary charge

Camden Police Department | BDN Camden Police Department | BDN

The young pair charged with robbing a string of Camden stores in late July, including the daughter of a famous New York ballet couple, are both in substance abuse treatment programs and will make their first court appearances in November, local court officials said.

The pair was supposed to make their initial court appearance in Knox County Unified Court on Monday, Sept. 25, but Judge Susan Sparaco allowed for a new court date of Nov. 13, since both are in substance abuse treatment programs, a clerk at the Knox County Courthouse in Rockland confirmed on Tuesday.

Talicia Martins, 21, and Jacob Flanagan, 20, both from Manhattan, New York, were charged in early August for allegedly breaking into and stealing from the Smoothie Shack on Elm Street, Francine Bistro on Chestnut Street and Camden Cone on Bay View Street.

Martins — the daughter of Darci Kistler, who served as the principal dancer with the New York City Ballet for nearly three decades before she retired in 2010, and famous Danish choreographer Peter Martins, the longtime master and chief of the New York City Ballet — was charged with burglary and felony theft.

Talicia Martins was featured in a 2013 Vanity Fair portrait gallery of “debutantes” pictured at the annual Paris fashion who’s who event, the Crillon Ball, and the internet is littered with photos of the girl at red carpet events around the world.

She is being represented by Attorney George Dilworth, of Drummond Woodsum in Portland, according to the clerk’s office.

Flanagan, who is being represented by Attorney Eric Morse, of Rockland-based Strout & Payson, was charged with three counts of burglary, three counts of felony theft and criminal trespassing.