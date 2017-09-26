Bowdoin College student discovers loaded ammunition magazine on campus

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Bowdoin College officials are investigating after a loaded 9 mm ammunition magazine was discovered Thursday night under a chair in the college’s Smith Union.

Just after 10:30 p.m., a student reported to college security that they had discovered the magazine on the floor.

Bowdoin security determined that the magazine belongs to a male student who is “a high-level EMT trainee, with a permit, who uses the gun associated with the [magazine] in his training,” college spokesman Doug Cook said Tuesday.

Cook did not name the student and said he did not know how old he was.

The gun used with the magazine had remained at the student’s home, but Cook said the student forgot he had the magazine in his backpack and it fell out.

College security did not notify Brunswick police, according to Brunswick Police Sgt. Jonathan O’Connor.

Cook said nothing illegal took place, but the college’s weapons policy forbids possession of a firearm — “or in this case, ammunition for a firearm” — on campus. Students who hunt are allowed to leave their weapons with security when they are not hunting, he said.

Violation of the weapons policy “may result in administrative action from the college and/or prosecution under the appropriate state or federal laws,” the policy states.