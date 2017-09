Kris Caron | Courtesy CBS 13 | BDN Kris Caron | Courtesy CBS 13 | BDN

Livermore Falls police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash along Main Street.

Police say 40-year-old Breanne Hewins of Jay lost control and struck a telephone pole around 8:30 Monday morning.

Upon impact, the motorcycle split in half, and flew onto the railroad tracks below. Officers say Hewins was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.

Police are still trying to determine a cause, but believe speed was a factor.