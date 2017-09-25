Icelandic shipping firm to begin weekly service to Portland

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

PORTLAND, Maine — Icelandic shipping company Eimskip will begin weekly shipments in and out of Portland in December, sharply increasing its port calls in the city.

The company announced the increase from more than two shipments a month on Monday. The move to will hit a volume target that Eimskip set out when it moved its North American headquarters to Portland in 2013, and will provide Maine farmers and food producers more frequent opportunities to export their goods.

“We are excited to finally reach our goal of weekly services to and from North America and Europe and [about] the opportunities this will open up for us and our customers” Gylfi Sigfusson, CEO of Eimskip, said in a statement.

Eimskip’s traffic in and out of Portland has been growing by about 20 percent annually over the last five years, according to the company. But it initially anticipated moving to weekly container service in 2020, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The early increase comes as the Maine International Marine Terminal in Portland is anticipating infrastructure improvements.

The port recently received a multi-million dollar federal grant that will allow it to acquire a second mobile harbor crane, which will let work crews load and unload ships faster. And the city recently approved zoning changes that will allow for the construction of a large, new refrigerated storage facility on the western waterfront.