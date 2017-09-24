NHL preseason roundup: Red Wings beat Bruins 5-1

Paul Sancya | AP | BDN Paul Sancya | AP | BDN

DETROIT — Martin Frk and Frans Nielsen scored two goals each to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL preseason game Saturday night.

Darren Helm also scored for the Red Wings, who got a 19-save performance from Jimmy Howard.

Zane McIntyre started in goal for the Bruins and allowed four goals on 24 shots in two periods. Malcolm Subban stopped three of four shots in the third.

Austin Czarnik scored for Boston.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, SABRES 1

In Buffalo, New York, Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist in the third period to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, Kapanen’s goal 58 seconds into the third was the game-winner. He added a secondary assist on Nikita Soshnikov’s empty-netter with 1:10 left.

James van Riemsdyk also scored for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto starter Frederik Andersen made 17 saves in the first two periods. Reserve Kasimir Kaskisuo was credited with the win after stopping all seven shots he faced in the third.

Hudson Fasching scored for Buffalo, and Robin Lehner stopped 30 shots.

HURRICANES 4, CAPITALS 1

In Washington, Cam Ward made 23 saves to power the Carolina Hurricanes to a 4-1 win over the Capitals.

Justin Williams, Trevor Carrick, Julien Gauthier and Justin Faulk scored goals for Carolina. Faulk and Carrick each finished with a goal and an assist.

Reserve goaltender Philipp Grubauer was charged with the loss, despite making 19 of 21 saves in the second and third periods. Starter Pheonix Copley made nine saves in the first.

Alex Chiasson scored for the Capitals.

DEVILS 2, RANGERS 1

In Newark, New Jersey, Drew Stafford’s go-ahead goal with 5:36 left in regulation pushed the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers.

Joseph Blandisi also scored for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider stopped 17 shots.

Reserve goaltender Brandon Halverson allowed Stafford’s goal on nine third period shots to take the loss. Starter Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves in the first two periods.

Brandon Crawley scored for the Rangers.

WILD 2, AVALANCHE 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 shots to lead the Wild to a 2-1 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Mikael Granlund scored and assisted on Matt Dumba’s winning goal early in the second period for the Wild.

Andrew Agozzino scored for the Avalanche, and Jonathan Bernier had 22 saves.

Granlund’s goal on a wrist shot at 7:48 of the first period put Minnesota ahead 1-0, and Dumba’s slap shot doubled the lead 2 1/2 minutes into the second. Both scores came on the power play.

Agozzino pulled the Avalanche within one a little more than 2 minutes later.

Minnesota finished 2 for 5 with the man-advantage, and Colorado was 0 for 8.

STARS 4, BLUES 0

In St. Louis, Kari Lehtonen stopped all 21 shots he faced in the Dallas Stars’ 4-0 win over the Blues.

Dan Hamhuis, Jason Spezza, Remi Elie and Mattias Janmark scored for the Stars. Hamhuis also had an assist and Roope Hintz added two.

Jake Allen played the entire game in net for St. Louis, and allowed all four Dallas goals on 38 shots.

BLUE JACKETS 3, CHICAGO 2

In Chicago, Joonas Korpisalo made 52 saves to backstop the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Chicago outshot Columbus 54-21, but only Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews were able to solve Korpisalo.

Ryan Murray, Lukas Sedlak and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

J.F. Berube played the entire game in goal for Chicago, and finished with 18 saves on 21 shots.