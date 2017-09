WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

PORTLAND — The way you pay to park at meters in Portland is about to change.

Starting in a couple of months, the city is rolling out a mobile payment system using credit cards, and if you want, cell phones and a parking app.

City leaders say the system will be more efficient for them and for you.

If you end up getting one of the roughly 120,000 parking tickets issued in Portland every year, that soon will be automated, too.