Bath Iron Works draftsmen approve union contract, avoid strike

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A union representing 750 workers at Bath Iron Works has approved a contract proposal aimed at preventing a strike.

The Bath Marine Draftsmen’s Association Local 3999 authorized a strike last weekend but negotiations continued through Friday. A spokesman for the shipyard says the agreement was ratified on Saturday afternoon.

The vote took place at Brunswick High School. The ironworks spokesman says in a statement that the company “is pleased to have an agreement.”

The union is part of the United Autoworkers and represents technical designers at the shipyard. A mediator was brought in to assist negotiators.