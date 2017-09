High School Sports Wednesday’s high school, college scores; Thursday’s schedule September 21, 2017 5:37 pm

Results Wednesday’s Results HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER Calais 5, Narraguagus 0 Dexter 6, Central 3 So. Aroostook 8, Shead 0 BOYS SOCCER Gr. Portland Christian 3, Highview Christian 1 Mattanawcook 1, Schenck 0 Old Town 2, John Bapst 1 PVHS 3, Searsport 1 Shead 11, So. Aroostook 1 Washington Ad. 2, Ellsworth 0 Woodland 5, Machias 1 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY St. Joseph’s 2, Springfield 1 Volleyball HIGH SCHOOL Ellsworth (3-3) def. Mount Desert Island (4-2) 25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 12-25, 15-8 Ellsworth: Olivia Robidoux 21 kills, 6 solo blocks; Mariah Young 26/28 serving, 5 aces, 12 kills, 11 digs; Shelby Cote 14/15 serving, 6 aces, 10 digs; Olivia Dyer 17/18 serving, 3 aces, 30 assists; Kristen Omlor 6 kills, 18 digs; Abby Moon 14 digs MDI: Mackenzie Hanna 10 kills, 16 assists; Alexis Clarito 6 kills, 11 digs Calais (1-3) def. Narraguagus (4-3) 25-13, 25-11, 25-18 Narraguagus: Eliza Fye 6/6 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs; Kristin Kennedy 6/9 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs; Madison Leighton 16/16 serving, 2 aces, 8 assists, 2 kills, 2 digs. Calais: Kylie Donovan 14/15 serving, 8 kills, 13 assists, 2 digs; Abby Condon 11/12 serving, 3 blocks, 2 assists; Twyla Smiley 11/12 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills; Emma Seelye 22/24 serving, 7 aces, 5 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs; Faith Tirrell 15 digs; Justine Fortune 5 kills. JV: Calais def. Narraguagus 25-18, 25-15 Brewer (3-4) def Sumner (0-4) 23-25, 25-14, 25-23, 27-25 Brewer: Ashley Tanguay 3 aces, 6 kills, 2 assists, Kathryn Austin 4 kills, 4 aces, Becca Gideon 20-for-22 serving, 4 aces, 7 kills 4 digs, Grace Robertson 4 kills, 4 digs, Jordan Goodrich 4 assists, 6 digs, 1 block, Jaeda Rogers 18 for 18 serving, 3 assists, 3 kills Sumner: Adriana Valencia 5 assists, 4 aces, 1 kill, Sam Bagley 8 aces, 1 kill, Andrea Knapp 3 aces, 1 assist, 2 kills, 1 dig Woodland (7-0) def. Machias (1-5) 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 Woodland: Shawna Monk 8 kills; Shaye Beers 5 kills, 6 assists, 3 digs; Emily McArthur 21-25 serving, 13 aces, 1 kill Machias: Rebecca Burgess 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 kills; Destiny Look 1 dig, 1 assist (Tuesday) Lee Academy (1-3) def. George Stevens Academy (0-5) 22-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-12 Lee Academy: Audrey Nicholas, 16/18 serving, 7 aces, 5 kills; Ashton Dunbar 10/14 serving, 5 aces, 1 kill George Stevens Academy: Erika Hipsky, 12/14 serving, 2 aces, 1 dig, 2 kills, 5 blocks; Lillie Maier, 15/17 serving, 7 aces, 4 kills; Elia O’Hara 13/14 serving, 5 aces, 1 assist, 1 block; Sophie Peasley 9/11 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig, 2 kills (Tuesday) Jonesport-Beals (5-2) def. Machias (1-4) 18-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-13 Machias: Rebecca Burgess 27/27 serving, 6 aces, 8 kills, 3 digs; Grace Preston 10/14 serving, 17 kills 2 digs; Jasmine Bell 21/21 serving, 5 digs, 2 kills. Jonesport-Beals: Kaylee Ireland 30/30 serving, 14 aces, 12 digs, 4 assists; Alexsis Sprowl; 11/15 serving, 6 aces, 13 kills 12 digs ; Reanna Smith; 9/11 serving, 12 assists, 9 digs; J-Lynn Beal; 10/12 serving, 10 digs, 4 kills; Lydia Alley; 7 kills, 10 digs; Caitlin Childers; 22/24 serving, 6 aces: Lindsey Wilson: 12/12 serving 2 aces Golf HIGH SCHOOL At Palmyra GC, par 36 Nokomis (10-0) 175 def. Bangor (1-9) 189, 7.5-1.5 Sam Smestad (N) 41 tied Zach Alden 41, Josh Smestad (N) 46 def. Nick Boudreau 51, Zach Hartsgrove (N) 43 def. Caleb Bois 47, Lindsay Cote (N) 45 def. Dalton Buck 52, Kobey Ramsdell (N) 46 def. Brandon Parady 50, Matt Fleming (B) 51 def. Josh Emery 52 At JaTo Highlands GC, par 36 Mattanawcook Academy (15-2) 172, Bucksport (13-6-1) 182, Carisle (9-10) 183, Greenville (12-8) 190 MA: Logan Thompson 36, Max Woodman 43, Brandon Savage 46, Duncan McIntyre 47, Tyler Arnold 60, Branden Oliver 55 Bucksport: James Terrill 47, Rigo Perez 47, Dylan Wight 46, Tyler Heath 42, Nolan Soucie 56, Chris Small 58, Jesse Ginn 54, Chase Pierce 66 Carisle: Gabe Rand 43, Noah Rosado 47, Seth Roy 44, Isaac Madore 55, Libby Boone 51, Andrew Evans 49, Alec Cyr 55, Brady Miller 53 Greenville: Connor DiAngelo 43, Nick foley 51, Caleb Snell 43, Noah Bilodeau 54, Devin Boone 53, Halle Pelletier 53, Reilly Pawnell 59, Emma Bilodeau 53 Medalist: Thompson 36 At Wawenock GC Oceanside (7-4) 193 def. Lincoln Acad. (3-8) 207, 7.5 to 1.5 Baisell White (LA) 42 def. Aiden Andrews 46, 2+1; Darik Johnson (O) 49 def. Len Wall 49, 3+1; Abe Lemole (O) 49 def. Aidan McCullan 59, 4+3; Trevor Lawry (O) 59 def. Quincy Perry 57, 1-up; Carter Fogarty (O) 49 tied Dawson Wall (LA) 62; Teddy Hallett (O) 56 def. Andrew Greenleaf 69, 4+2; Medalist: White (LA) 42 At Hermon Meadow, par 36 Hermon (12-4) 174, Mount Desert Island (12-3) 181, Penobscot Valley (3-10) 246 Hermon: Kent Johnson 44, Matt Sforza 47, Nate Allain 42, Mark Mailloux 41, Peter Dunphy 57, Adam Rush 52, Wyatt Hendrix 49, Ryan Mailloux 46 MDI: Kyle Nicholson 36, Nick Stanley 49, Brennan Hubbard 41, Gabbie James 55, Dane Vanzuru 55, Ashton Lozano 58 PVHS: Makenzie Plourde 50, Grant Kidon 47, Nick Rhodes 73, Matt Durant 76, Cameron Smith 76 Medalist: Kyle Nicholson 36 At Country View GC, par 36 Belfast 205 def. Mount View 244, 8 to 1 Macy Gale (MV) 54 tied Jordan Roux 57, Tommy Walker (MV) 49 def. John Clifford 66, Ryan Fitzjurls (MV) tied Lucas Ford 58, Athine Brunette (MV) 53 def. Chase Roberts 63, Madison Hemingway (MV) 53 def. Shawn VonOesen 82, Alexia Sweet (MV) by forfeit Medalist: Walker (MV) 49 Tennis COLLEGE At Gorham Southern Maine (2-3) 6, Husson (4-1) 3 Singles: 1. Sarah Smith (H) def. Courtney Jordan 8-4, 2. Rikki Demoranville (USM) def. Marisa Brown 8-5, 3. Ashley Owens (USM) def. Elizabeth Adley 8-1, 4. Margaret Smith (USM) def. Jocelyn Bell 9-7, 5. Joanna Scheidegger (USM) def. Samantha Dubay 8-0, 6. Gabby Brooks (USM) by forfeit; doubles: 1. Sarah Smith-Elizabeth Adley (H) def. Courtney Jordan-Ashley Owens 8-4, 2. Jocelyn Bell-Marisa Brown (H) def. Rikki Demoranville-Margaret Smith 8-3, 3. Joanna Scheidegger-Gabby Brooks (USM) by forfeit Today’s games HIGH SCHOOL Girls Soccer Bangor at Messalonskee, 3:30 p.m. Belfast at Waterville, 3:30 p.m. Ellsworth at Washington Acad., 5 p.m. Fort Fairfield at Van Buren, 5 p.m. Hermon at MCI, 3:30 p.m. Houlton at Fort Kent, 5 p.m. Katahdin at Ashland, 4 p.m. Lee at PVHS, 4 p.m. Lincoln Acad. at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m. Medomak at Morse, 5 p.m. Old Town at John Bapst, 4 p.m. Penquis at Schenck, 4 p.m. Searsport at Pine Tree, 4 p.m. Washburn at Central Aroostook, 5 p.m. Boys Soccer Bangor Christian at Greenville, 4 p.m. Calais at Sumner, 4 p.m. Fort Fairfield at Van Buren, 4 p.m. Hampden at Brunswick, 3:30 p.m. Highview at Temple, 4 p.m. Houlton at Fort Kent, 7 p.m. Houlton at GSA, 2:30 p.m. Katahdin at Ashland, 4 p.m. Lewiston at Camden Hills, 3:30 p.m. Mattanawcook at Piscataquis, 4 p.m. Medomak at Morse, 4 p.m. Oceanside at Lincoln Acad., 3:30 p.m. Orono at GSA, 4 p.m. Searsport at DI-Stonington, 4 p.m. Shead at Jonesport-Beals, 4 p.m. Washburn at Central Aroostook, 7 p.m. Waterville at Belfast, 3:30 p.m. Volleyball Bucksport at Lee, 5 p.m. Calais at GSA, 6 p.m. Jonesport-Beals at Woodland, 5 p.m. Field Hockey Dexter at Piscataquis, 4 p.m. Messalonskee at Hampden, 4 p.m. Mount View at Erskine, 4 p.m. Golf Lawrence at Erskine, 3:30 p.m. Cross Country Mt. Cross Country Mt. Ararat, Morse, Skowhegan, Brunswick at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m. COLLEGE Volleyball Southern Maine at Nichols, 7 p.m.

