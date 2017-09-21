Seal pups rescued in Maine released back into ocean in Rhode Island

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

Two seal pups from Maine that were abandoned by their mothers at birth were released back into the ocean Thursday morning.

For the last few months, Ivy, who was rescued from East Boothbay, and Azalea, who was rescued from Harpswell, have undergone rehabilitation at Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut.

A third seal pup, rescued from Rhode Island, also went back home with the pair.

Dozens gathered on Blue Shutter Beach in Rhode Island to watch the 4-month-old pups head home, including a volunteer from Marine Mammals of Maine.

“Azalea was our first pup of the season and I rescued it, so I wanted to come down see the whole full circle and let her go so it was great,” said Lynn McGee from Marine Mammals of Maine.