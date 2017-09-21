New Hampshire woman runs 1,000 days in a row

Stock image | BDN Stock image | BDN

NASHUA, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire woman is running up a running streak, having just completed her 1,000th day straight of running.

Nashua resident Beth Whipple was surprised by her friends on the occasion Wednesday. WMUR-TV reports the woman has been running every single day since the day after Christmas 2014.

She’s racked up a total of 6,078 miles run and seven completed marathons.

However, she’s planning a retirement of sorts. After nearly three years of running every single day, Whipple says she’ll take off on Saturday.

She says she’ll sit on the couch, eat pancakes and watch cartoons.