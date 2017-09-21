Business
New Hampshire to bid for Amazon headquarters

The Associated Press
MIKE SEGAR | REUTERS | BDN
Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City.

New Hampshire is making a bid to attract Amazon’s second headquarters.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday the state will be submitting a proposal to become a hub for the online retailer, which has said its second headquarters will result in up to 50,000 new jobs and a $5 billion investment.

Sununu spoke to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about a partnership with Amazon in March when they attended a dinner in Washington. Sununu told the Concord Monitor that pro-business efforts during his first year in office have put the state in a strong position.

Applicants have until Oct. 19 to submit proposals. Others locations that have expressed interest include Tucson, Chicago, Philadelphia and Toronto.

 

Comments

