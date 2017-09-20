Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017: DACA lawlessness, selfish bikers, marginalizing candidates

DACA lawlessness

Reaction to President Donald Trump’s decision to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program highlights a troubling weakness in our society. It demonstrates the elevation of emotion above reason and rule of law. The fundamental lawlessness of DACA, starting with illegal entry of aliens, and ending in unconstitutional legislating by the executive and the tolerance of this lawlessness by public officials, is a degradation of our political community.

Commentary since the announcement that DACA would be stopped has focused on the potential hardship of those who have benefited from the lawlessness. No mention is made of the American citizens who have been hurt by the program nor the taxpayers who foot the bill for all this lawlessness.

And what about the legal immigrants who played by the rules, only to see their own opportunities and wages shrunken by people who ignore the law. Aren’t they “dreamers,” too? Aren’t we all?

If we continue to view the world as we wish it to be, instead of how it is, and if we won’t enforce the laws for the long-term good of the citizens of this country, we will slowly find our own dreams of a prosperous, harmonious and well-ordered country morphed into a shabby reality of rancor and anarchy. Who can deny this is already happening?

The narrow interests of DACA beneficiaries should not be elevated above the common interest of society at large. Our sentimentality and romanticism will be our children’s and grandchildren’s regret.

Christopher Reimer

Arundel

Marginalizing candidates

I find it extremely disturbing that the BDN has produced a glowing profile of Adam Cote, and have only mentioned Libertarian Richard Light as a “ long shot.”

As a Maine resident that at times depends on the BDN for information on my home, it truly bothers me to see this paper marginalize “long shot” candidates.

I ask, why on Earth would you shy away from producing more media for viewers to consume? Why would the BDN pretend that you know the outcome of an election?

Tommy Burpee

Swanville

Selfish bikers

I am not a complainer. I live my life seeking to be content. There is one thing, however, that I can barely tolerate. And that is the apparent selfish disregard most Harley-Davidson owners have for the rest of us. I am speaking specifically of those who illegally remove the mufflers from their bikes.

These bikes, especially the larger ones, are the loudest vehicles I have to contend with even though I live next to two converging railroads and within a mile of the Bangor International Airport runway. For me, there are no noises louder than a large Harley without a muffler traveling on Route 2, unless, of course, there are several traveling together as they often are.

Imagine if the Maine Department of Transportation allowed anyone and everyone to remove the mufflers from their cars and trucks. So, how is it that motorcycle owners are allowed to do so? I have asked that question of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles as well as the Maine State Police. I have never even gotten a reply from either.

The owners of these bikes seem to have a selfish disregard for the noise they create. It reminds me of those who bring a boombox to the beach and turn up the volume as if everyone else on the beach wants to hear their music. Not everyone does. I know I don’t.

Is it possible that motorcycle owners imagine that they are doing others a similar favor by making all that noise? Or are they just plain selfish?

Ray Clemons

Hermon