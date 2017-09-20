Woman killed when her vehicle hit tractor-trailer in Auburn

A woman was died when her vehicle slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer as she was exiting the Maine Turnpike in Auburn, state police said.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the woman’s car was seen speeding on the turnpike Tuesday night. He said a state trooper had just activated the lights on his cruiser to pull over the vehicle when was driven off at the Auburn exit and then crashed.

The victim was not identified. The condition of the tractor-trailer driver wasn’t immediately known.