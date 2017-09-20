Town extends moratorium on retail pot stores

Dustin Bradford | MCT | BDN Dustin Bradford | MCT | BDN

The town of Dayton has extended a moratorium on retail marijuana establishments, stores and social clubs to allow more time to draft an ordinance regulating commercial establishments associated with marijuana.

Maine voters legalized marijuana in the November 2016 election. Private marijuana use is legal for those 21 and older, but the sale of recreational marijuana will not be permitted until next year, after state lawmakers finalize rules and regulations.

In February, Dayton established a six-month moratorium on retail marijuana establishments, stores and social clubs.

The Board of Selectmen voted unanimously Monday night to extend the moratorium another six months.

Selectman Dan Gay said the select board was waiting for the state to “iron out” details on its rules and regulations.

“If at all possible we’d like to enact our ordinance after the state enacts their rules,” said Selectman Jarod Harriman.

The Planning Board is asking residents for input as it drafts an ordinance and has created a brief survey which can be accessed from the town’s website, www.dayton-me.gov.

The survey asks respondents if they think marijuana-related businesses should be allowed in Dayton, and if so, which types do they think should be allowed. It also asks if there are any places where such operation should be prohibited and what the benefits and risks are of marijuana-related businesses.